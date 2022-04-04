New Delhi: Ambassador Vinay Kwatra has been appointed as the next Foreign Secretary of India. He will take over from Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla on May 1.

"The appointments committee of the cabinet has approved the appointment of ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra (IFS 1988), ambassador in Kathmandu to the post of Foreign Secretary upon superannuation Harsh Vardhan Shringla(IFS: 1984) on 30.4.2022", the notification from the Secretariat of appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said on Monday.

With over 32 years in the foreign service, ambassador Kwatra has served in a range of assignments, including as Ambassador to France. He has also served in Washington DC, Geneva, Beijing, South Africa, and as Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office. Vinay Mohan Kwatra is currently the Indian Ambassador to Nepal. Previously, he has served as ambassador to France.

Kwatra will succeed Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who is set to retire at the end of April.