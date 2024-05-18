Will Remove NRC, CAA, Uniform Civil Code if INDIA Bloc Is Elected to Power: CM Mamata Banerjee

Paschim Medinipur(West Bengal): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said that if the INDIA bloc is elected to power in Delhi, it will remove the NRC, CAA, and Uniform Civil Code.

She also attacked the BJP, saying that the BJP cannot be trusted as they indulge in politics before the polls and never fulfil its promises. Addressing a public meeting in the Paschim Medinipur district on Friday, ahead of the fifth phase of polling for Lok Sabha elections on May 20, CM Banerjee said, "If our INDIA bloc comes to power in Delhi, then we will remove the NRC, CAA, Uniform Civil Code."

"BJP does politics before the polls... don't trust Modi (BJP) them, they are 420, there is no guarantee of their words," she added. She also mentioned that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi is elected for a third term, he will implement the NRC, CAA, and Uniform Civil Code.

"Modi shouldn't be allowed to come to power again, if Modi ji comes, he will implement NRC, CAA, Uniform Civil Code,... Minorities, Hindus, and OBCs will have no existence... there will be no Adivasis, no human rights, he will rule alone, and there will be no elections in the country, this will be the last election," she said.

Though still a part of the opposition bloc--INDIA, the TMC chose to go it alone in Bengal. The Congress and the Left Front entered into a seat-sharing pact for the state, as part of which the former is contesting 12 seats while setting aside the remaining 30 for the latter. Earlier, West Bengal Mamata Banerjee had announced to extend outside support to the INDIA bloc if it forms government at the Centre. The West Bengal CM said that the INDIA bloc was her brainchild and TMC is very much a part of the INDIA bloc.

Polling for 18 seats in Bengal was conducted across the first four phases, while the remaining 24 seats will go to the polls in the next three phases on May 20, May 25 and June 1. The constituencies polling in the fifth phase include Bangaon, Barrackpur, Howrah, Uluberia, Srerampur, Hooghly and Arambagh.