New Delhi: The Indian government will set up a 'Darshan Sthal' (viewing gallery) on the Indian side of the border for devotees so that they can virtually visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib located in Shakargarh, Narowal District, in the Punjab province of Pakistan. The government will install big LED screens for the devotees after the devotees demanded to allow them to visit the Gurudwara without a passport through the Kartarpur Sahib corridor.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, former Delhi MLA announced through a tweet that the construction has started and the Darshan Sthal will be completed within six months. The Darshan Sthal will be made bid enough that around 450 devotees will be able to visit at once and the screen will be installed on a nine-meter big building.

The new Darshan Sthal would have two floors, with the building going up to 9 meters high to give a panoramic view of the Kartarpur Gurdwara from the first floor from the Indian side of the border. The gallery spread over 435 square meters would come up at the Passenger Terminal Building at Dera Baba Nanak in the Gurdaspur district, from where pilgrims embark on the corridor to cross over to Pakistan to visit the Kartarpur Gurdwara. The devotees have thanked PM Narendra Modi for the initiative and the devotees will not have to go through the hassle of getting a passport.