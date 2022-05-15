New Delhi: Union Food and Public Distribution Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday announced on Twitter that the Centre has decided to extend the wheat procurement season till May 31, 2022. Goyal noted that the decision was due to the government being determined to ensure 'farm prosperity'. He additionally said that procurement in the current year was way lesser than what was recorded last year.

"Procurement of wheat is going on and in the current RMS 2022-23, procurement up to 14.05.2022 is 180 LMT compared to 367 LMT the corresponding period last year," the document read." As per request from state govermments, it has been decided that all respective states/UTs and & FTIs may continue with wheat procurement," it also noted.

A day before, the Centre had said that there was no wheat shortage in the country. Explaining the wheat export ban, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said a sudden spike in the global wheat prices had led to the ban.