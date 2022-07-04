Kollam (Kerala): A private bus hired by students of the Peruman Engineering College for a college trip caught fire after the bus operators staged a stunt where firecrackers were burst over the bus, last Sunday. The bus driver immediately put off the fire and averted the mishap while the college principal said that the college is not responsible for the incident. The bus operators are now charged by the Motor Vehicle Department

“A team of MVD officials visited the college soon after the incident was reported. The buses are still outside the state for an eight-day excursion. The college principal has denied any involvement in the incident as is believed to be done by bus operators. The license of the bus and bus operators will be terminated after due inquiry,” said Kollam road transport officer D Mahesh.

Students of the Mechanical Department of Peruman Engineering College left for a six-day trip on Saturday when students and operators started to burst crackers on the roof of the bus and it caught fire. No injuries were caused as the fire was extinguished quickly, by the driver of the bus.

The college authorities had warned the students and the bus operators against doing such an act and it was the college authorities who took steps to prevent the spreading of the fire, said the principal.