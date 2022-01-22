New Delhi: Additional District and Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana said as per the reply of the investigating officer, the court found that the facts in the 'Bulli Bai app' case are the same and only the FIRs in the case have been registered at two places Mumbai and Delhi, besides, complainants in the case are different.

In such a situation the Patiala House Court asked Delhi police to establish whether the probe into the case shall proceed on the basis of FIR lodged in Delhi or Mumbai. Additional District and Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana of the Patiala House Court citing a ruling of the Supreme Court in TV journalist Arnab Goswami case said that the top court in its earlier judgement had observed that two FIRs could not be lodged for similar facts in a case.

Vishal Jha whose full name is Vishal Sudhir Kumar Jha had filed an anticipatory bail application in the Patiala House Court in New Delhi. Shivam Deshmukh, the advocate of Vishal Jha, pleaded before the court that Vishal is a resident of Bihar and has been pursuing an engineering course at Bengaluru in Karnataka. Vishal stays in the hostel. A woman journalist had filed a complaint that after tampering with her photograph, it was uploaded on 'Bulli Bai App' so as to defame her. "But, Vishal was falsely implicated in the matter and he did not play any role in developing the Bulli Bai App," said Shivam Deshmukh the advocate of Vishal Jha.

Shivam Deshmukh further said that on January 4, Vishal visited the Mumbai Crime Branch and surrendered before the Cyber Cell. On January 10, Vishal was diagnosed with Covid infection and thereafter he was sent to judicial custody. His electronic devices such as a mobile phone, laptop and two SIM cards are in the possession of investigating agency. There is an apprehension that Vishal could be arrested for the FIR lodged in Delhi also.

While counsel from Delhi police Irfan Ahmad told the court that an accused Niraj Bishnoi, along with other accused, was attached to a group that developed the app for the GitHub platform. Besides, Vishal had opened a fake account on Twitter and he used remain in contact with other members of the group through his social media handle. "The Cyber Cell of Mumbai police had arrested Vishal Jha, along with other co-accused Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawat in the case, and Mumbai police asked for documents and evidences in the case," told Irfan Ahmad to Patiala House Court.

