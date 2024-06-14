ETV Bharat / entertainment

All Eyes on Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 as Ajay Devgn's Singham Again Gets NEW Release Date

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jun 14, 2024, 9:47 AM IST

Updated : Jun 14, 2024, 11:43 AM IST

Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn, reschedules its release from Independence Day to Diwali 2024 due to the extensive cast requiring more time for completion. Ajay Devgn announced the new date on social media, aiming for a roaring Diwali release.

Singham Again Gets new release date (Instagram)

Hyderabad: The frenzy around the Independence Day weekend in the film industry is unmatched, drawing huge crowds to cinemas. This year, all eyes were on the clash between Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again, the third installment of the Singham series, and Allu Arjun and Sukumar's Pushpa 2: The Rule. But here's the twist: Singham Again won't hit the screens on August 15 as planned.

The decision to postpone Singham Again came first, mainly because of its star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Arjun Kapoor, demanding more time than expected.

Ajay Devgn took to social media to unveil the new release date for Singham Again. "#SinghamAgain roaring this Diwali 2024🔥," he announced alongside a poster featuring names of the lead cast.

Speaking at a recent media event, Ajay Devgn shed light on the delay, saying, "We are not sure that the film will be ready by 15th August. So, we don't want to hurry. Bahut baar jaldi jaldi me kaam kharab ho jata hai, so we will take our time and complete the film".

Now, the film is aiming for a Diwali release. Just recently, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham also decided to shift the release date of their films Vedaa from July 12 to August 15. As of now, John starrer is heading for a face off with Pushpa 2. The buzz, however, hints that Vedaa is likely to enjoy benefits of a solo release.

