Mumbai: The Bandra court has rejected the bail plea of Vishal Kumar Jha, Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawat, the three accused in the ‘Bulli Bai’ app case. Mumbai Police had earlier filed a case in the court seeking denial of their bail. All three accused are currently in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Cyber ​​Police has arrested one more person in connection with the case from Odisha. The arrested accused has been identified as Neeraj Singh.

A team of Mumbai Police is already in Delhi to nab another accused identified as Bishnoi, who is allegedly the creator of the 'Bulli Bai' app, and Omkareshwar Thakur, the alleged creator of the Sulli Deals app.

Hundreds of Muslim women were listed for auction on the 'Bulli Bai' app with photographs sourced without permission and doctored. It has happened for the second time in less than a year. The app appeared to be a clone of 'Sulli Deals' which triggered a similar row last year.

