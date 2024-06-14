ETV Bharat / state

Bengal Hijab Row: Teacher Decides Not To Re-join After College Allows Head Scarf

By PTI

The teacher of a private law college in Kolkata, Sanjida Qadar, who was allegedly asked not to attend classes wearing a hijab but later permitted to wear a head scarf, decided not to re-join the institute and said she would rather explore new opportunities.

Bengal Hijab Row (ETV Bharat Portal)

Kolkata: The teacher of a private law college in Kolkata, who was allegedly asked not to attend classes wearing a hijab but later told a head scarf can be allowed, said she was not re-joining her workplace.

In response, the college said it "honours" her decision. The teacher, Sanjida Qadar, said that she would not "re-join" duties and sent an email to college management conveying her decision.

The management of LJD Law College, Tollygunge, in an email to her on June 10, said she can resume her normal duties abiding by the dress code for the faculty members and "during her classes, she can use dupatta as a head scarf".

Qadar, who had sought a week to convey her decision to the management, sent a fresh email to the management on Thursday saying, "After careful consideration of your order, I have decided not to re-join your institute and rather explore new opportunities, since I believe that this is the best option for my career goals at this time."

She told PTI that the situation would not be comfortable for her. Replying to her communication, the college management said it "honoured" her decision and wished her luck and a prosperous career.

Qadar had been wearing the headscarf at the workplace since the month of Ramzan (in April) but the issue seemingly escalated over the past week.

