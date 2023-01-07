Chandigarh : Border Security Force (BSF) troops have arrested a Bangladesh national in Punjab's Amritsar district, who "inadvertently" reached near the India-Pakistan border but nothing objectionable was recovered from his possession.

On January 5 during late night hours, the BSF troops deployed in depth area near Roranwala Khurd village noticed the movement of a civilian approaching from own side towards border fence, the BSF said in a statement on Friday.

Also Read Armed Pak intruder shot dead by BSF in Punjab identified

The troops stopped the individual and on enquiring it was found that person is a Bangladesh national. Further, during questioning the individual revealed his name as Mahmud Alam Tulu, 62, of Madaripur, who had come to India for further travelling to Pakistan through the Attari-Wagha border.

He was in possession of Bangladesh passport with six months visa to travel in India, but not having the visa to travel to Pakistan. He also revealed that he is married and his family resides in Pakistan. During questioning, it was revealed that he reached near the border "inadvertently". Nothing objectionable was recovered from him, added the statement. (IANS)