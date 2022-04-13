Jangaon: Taking an extreme step, a 13-year boy, killed his stepfather for repeatedly assaulting his mother in the Jangaon district of Telangana on Tuesday.

As per the details, Hanumandla Vinod (34), a native resident of Parsigutta in Hyderabad, recently got married to Manjula, after her first husband died. Manjula has a 13-year-old son who used to live with her.

Hanumandla Vinod works as a technician in a water treatment plant company in Warangal's Kasibuga and stayed with Manjula and her son at Ambedkar Nagar in Jangaon. Vinod is an alcoholic and used to thrash his wife Manjula on a regular basis. Annoyed by this, a few days ago, Manjula came to her parent's place.

On April 12 around 10:30 pm, Hanumandla Vinod also reached her place and began a fight, and started assaulting Manjula. Watching her mother getting assaulted again, the 13-year-old boy lost his cool and attacked Vinod. The boy's uncle overpowered Vinod and the boy poured red chili powder into Vinod's eyes and then repeatedly stabbed him with a knife.

Jangaon ACP Gajji Krishna, Circle Inspector Ellaboyina Srinivas, and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police, Mahender rushed to the spot and took note of the situation. The body of the deceased was shifted to the district hospital mortuary for the post-mortem and a case has been registered.

Read: Nepalese man stabbed to death by 'mentally deranged' man in Jharkhand's Palamu