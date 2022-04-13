Palamu: A Nepalese resident working as a night guard was allegedly stabbed to death by a "mentally challenged" man in the Hariharganj police station area of ​​Palamu district in Jharkhand last night, an official said on Wednesday.

The victim identified as Lokendra Bahadur, a resident of Nada in Achchanu district of Nepal, who was working as a night guard for the last six years in Hariharganj was stabbed by the accused late at night, Hariharganj police station in charge Sudama Kumar Das said. Das informed that on the basis of the CCTV footage, the victim got into an argument with the accused during late-night patrolling on the road and the latter stabbed him with a knife. Bahadur was admitted to Sasaram in Bihar for treatment where he died.

After this incident, the police are investigating the whole matter.

