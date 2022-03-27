Sukma: A police official was murdered with a sharp weapon Saturday night in the Kukanar area of ​​Sukma district in Chhattisgarh. Naxalites are suspected to be behind the murder although it has not been officially confirmed yet.

According to the police, "the deceased constable has been identified as Lakheshwar Nag who was posted in Sukma Police Line. "Nag, a resident of Bodras of Kukanar police station area, had come to see the fair organised in the village. While returning home, he was killed at around 2 am," an official said.

The villagers informed the police soon after. The station in-charge of Kukanar Police Station and the Sub-Divisional Police Officer reached the spot and took further action. The villagers have alleged that the Naxalites were behind the killing of the constable. However, the police have not yet received any kind of Naxalite leaflet on the spot, a practice the ultras have stuck to in the past.

Also Read: Three CRPF personnel injured in Naxal firing in Chhattisgarh's Sukma