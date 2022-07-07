Pokhran: A bomb-like object was found in Jaisalmer near a tube well on Wednesday. The object was spotted by the locals in the field of one Kishan Singh in the area about six km away from Satyaya Phanta under Nachana Police Station area of ​​Pokhran. The villagers said the bomb-like object came out of the sand after strong winds in the area and informed the police about the possibility of the object being a live bomb. Later, head constable Padam Singh from Nachana Polcie Station reached the spot, along with the police force, confirmed the presence of found the bomb-like object there. Immediately, the police informed the army officers about the object after which the army's bomb disposal squad defused the object.

