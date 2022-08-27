Hyderabad: BJP national president JP Nadda on Saturday met ex-cricketer Mithaliraj at Novatel Hotel Shamshabad in Telangana capital Hyderabad during his one-day visit to the state triggering speculations about the later joining the saffron party. Nadda met Mithali Raj, who recently announced retirement from international cricket, ahead of a public meeting at Warangal to mark the conclusion of the third phase of the 'padayatra' of state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Nadda while taking to Twitter about the meeting, wrote, “Had a great interaction with former Cricketer Mithali Raj. It was humbling to note her appreciation for the fillip that the sportspersons are getting under the leadership of Hon. PM Shri Narendra Modi. She hailed the instrumental personal support & guidance provided by Hon Modi Ji”. Mithali while retweeting the post, wrote, “Thank you so much Shri JP Nadda ji for your time. It was an absolute pleasure to interact with you. Under the guidance, support & motivation given by the Hon. PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, sportspersons across the country have achieved glory for our Nation”.

In a separate press release, a BJP spokesperson said that Nadda and Mithali “discussed many issues related to sports”. Mithali as per the BJP spokesperson “has pointed out that there is a marked change in the sports ecosystem in India today largely due to the course corrections initiated by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi during the last eight years”.

“He has been personally monitoring many aspects of sports, including but not limited to the creation of infrastructure, training, etc. As a result of the concerted efforts, genuine sportspeople have been getting motivation,” read the press release. “Further, Ms. Mithali Raj pointed out how Modi encourages sportspersons before and after mega sporting events.

As a cricketer with more than two decades of experience, she is able to see the palpable change in the sporting arena of the nation. If this trend continues, India will shine in the years to come in all international sporting events. The trend was visible in the recently concluded Commonwealth Games, it added. Nadda complimented Mithali for making the nation proud and proving an inspiration to the young girls of India.

G. Kishan Reddy, Union Minister Culture and Tourism, Tarun Chugh, National General Secretary, BJP, and Dr. K. Laxman, M.P. Rajya Sabha were present at the meeting. BJP sources said the meeting is part of an outreach effort of the party.