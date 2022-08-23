Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Tuesday arrested BJP Raja Singh for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad. The arrest came after citywide protests staged by MIM on Monday in Hyderabad demanding his arrest. The MLA had made the alleged remarks in a video posted on YouTube.

Several police stations in Hyderabad were the centre points of the protests that broke out after the video went viral on Monday night. The protesters had also blocked the entire road outside the City Police Commissioner's office in the Basheerbagh area while the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police of the South Zone was also stormed.

In the video, the two-time MLA from the Goshmahal Assembly constituency in Hyderabad is primarily criticising standup comedian Munawar Faruqui's work. While doing so, he makes a remark about Prophet Muhammed on the same lines as Nupur Sharma without attributing the comment to anyone. The MLA had last week tried to disrupt Faruqui's show in Hyderabad, for which he was taken into preventive custody from his residence at Mangalhat in the Old City. He had reportedly tried to crash the venue in Madhapur with around 50 people to get the show cancelled but did not succeed in doing so. Singh, known for his strong Hindutva views, alleged that Faruqui had insulted Hindu Gods in his show in the past and that had attracted police cases.