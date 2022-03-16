Itanagar: The ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in the ongoing session of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly have stumbled upon a controversy on March 11 when some of the BJP legislators while opposing the 'menstrual leave to women' termed it as "litra cheez" (dirty thing).

Kani Nada Maling, Secretary-General, Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS) while talking to ETV Bharat said, "The members of the august House should have approached the subject with dignity and understanding even if they had disagreed with the private member’s resolution on grant of leave to menstruating girls and women."

"Using unparliamentarily words to describe a biological process shows ignorance and disrespect to girls and women. Menstruation is not taboo. As a mother NGO, APWWS advises the honorable members to be more mindful of the words they use in the august house," she said adding that the APWWS have also requested the speaker of the House to expunge the word “litra cheez” from records.

Earlier, the controversy erupted when senior Congress MLA Ninong Ering from Pasighat moved a Private Member Resolution seeking to introduce a bill that will grant menstrual leave to working women and girls, especially on the first day of menstruation.

Ninong Ering referred to countries like Japan, Italy, and Indian states like Kerala and Bihar where there is a provision for menstrual leave. “It could be very annoying for women and girls to work during menstruation, especially on the first day. If they are granted one-day leave, they can discharge their duties with more dedication,” Ering said.

Her argument, however, did not go well with some of the BJP legislators. Lokam Tassar, BJP MLA from Koloriang constituency said that the Legislative Assembly is 'too holy' to discuss a 'litra cheez' (dirty thing) like menstruation.

Meanwhile, BJP legislator Tana Hali who represented the Doimukh constituency said that the Nyishi tribe custom bars women from meeting and even having meals with men during this "unclean period".

Later, Arunachal Pradesh Women and Child development minister Alo Libang requested Ering to withdraw the resolution and said a decision in this regard will be taken after discussion with women legislators and other stakeholders.

