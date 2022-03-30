Darjeeling (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said a BJP fact-finding panel's report on the Birbhum killings, submitted to party president J P Nadda, will weaken and interfere with the CBI probe into the incident. Eight people were burnt alive, and one succumbed to injuries later, after the murder of local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh in Bogtui village near Rampurhat on March 21.

Lashing out at the saffron party, Banerjee said that the report mentions the name of TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal, which "clearly shows the vindictive attitude of the BJP". "The BJP report on Bogtui killings will weaken and interfere with the probe. I condemn this attitude of the saffron party," Banerjee told reporters in the hill town. She said that there should not be interference from any political party into the investigation.

"They have mentioned my district president's name. This is a biased and vindictive attitude. Without completion of the probe, how can they name him? It shows they want him to get arrested. This is a personal vendetta. They are hatching a conspiracy," she said. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the case as per Calcutta High Court's order. An SIT formed by the West Bengal government was earlier investigating the case.

These are the members of the committee who had handed over the report to the National President of BJP on Birbhum Violence:

1. Shri Brajlal, MP, Rajya Sabha, Former, DGP, Uttar Pradesh 2. Shri Satyapal Singh, MP, Lok Sabha, Former Police Commissioner, Mumbai 3. Shri K.C. Ramamurty, MP, Rajya Sabha, Former IPS, Karnataka 4. Shri Sukanto Majumdar, MP, Lok Sabha and State President, West Bengal, BJP 5. Smt. Bharati Ghosh, National Spokesperson & Former IPS, West Bengal

