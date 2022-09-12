Sasaram (Bihar): Three Bihar ministers addressing a gathering in torchlight at Dak Bungalow ground, Chenari, in the Sasaram area of Rohtas, have gone viral on social media. The ministers delivered their speech as audience provided light using their mobile phone torches since there was no lighting arrangement at the venue.

A felicitation program for local Congress MLA and Panchayati Raj Minister in Bihar , Murari Prasad Gautam, Backward and Extremely backward classes Welfare Minister, Anita Devi, and minority welfare minister Md Jama Khan, had been organized at the venue on Saturday afternoon. All three ministers somehow did not turn up at the rally ground within the stipulated time. The ministers arrived during dusk when darkness was starting to set in, said sources.

Besides, the three ministers also reached the venue to address the meeting in a staggered manner. People gathered at the venue to listen to ministers switched on their mobile phone torchlights as the darkness started settling in.