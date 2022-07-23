Chhapra (Bihar): Daughters are not less than sons in any case, said Dheeraj's father Shivji Prasad after a baby girl is born in the family after 45 years. The family brought her home on a palanquin with gaiety.

A family living in Ekma Nagar Panchayat area of ​​Chhapra district of Bihar, on Friday, celebrated the birth of a baby girl to their household with gaiety. The baby girl was brought home in a palanquin ornated with flower garlands and shiny red covered cloth wrapped around underneath the floral decoration.

Daughter born after 45 years in family, parents celebrates with gaiety

The relatives put on a show by dancing merrily and clapping to the beats of drums on the road to welcome the baby girl. The daughter was born in a private hospital here and the happiness of the family knew no bounds. The residents of the Chhapra were astonished by the pomp and the grandeur way of welcoming a baby girl into the family.

Dhiraj Gupta's elder brother Bablu Gupta gleaming cheerfully said, "none among the four brothers had a daughter. Everyone was yearning for a daughter to come into the family. The baby girl was born after 45 years in our family. Speaking on the occasion, Dheeraj's father Shivji Prasad said, "Daughters are not less than sons in any case. I believe that daughters are the form of Maa Lakshmi."

Also Read: On her 40th, Priyanka Chopra doubled celebration with daughter's 6-month birthday bash - see pics

The baby's father Dheeraj Gupta and mother Pooja Devi expressed their happiness saying, "the baby girl is born in our family after 45 years. We are four brothers but none of them have a daughter in the family. My daughter was born on July 14. Our family and relatives are very happy with the arrival of my daughter. Everyone is celebrating the welcome of my daughter. I believe in the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' concept. It is due to Lakshmi Jji's blessing we are blessed with a daughter."

The resident of the Ekma Nagar Panchayat are appreciating the family's welcome. The residents there said that the family has set a new example and the perspective of the people on how they should treat their daughters. It is also an important lesson for those who kill the fetus when the gender is identified as a female in the womb, they added.