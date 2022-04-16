Bhopal: With the after-effects of Khargone communal violence still persistent in the city, Bhopal Qazi Syed Mushtaq Ali Nadwi, has requested the Sadar and Secretary of the mosques to install CCTV cameras in mosques across the capital as a security measure. Meanwhile, Home Minister Dr. Narottam Mishra welcomed the initiative and agreed to execute the plan in the near future.

"With the installation of CCTV cameras, we will track down the culprits who try to deteriorate the atmosphere time and again. We live in an age where CCTV cameras are used for preliminary investigations even in high-profile cases. The installation will give us an easy way to keep records and have concrete evidence," Qazi Syed Mushtaq Ali Nadwi said. He also criticized the incident where houses in Khargone were demolished, citing it as an unjust and unruly step.

"Society is run by the law. Nobody should be allowed to take it into their own hands and ruin properties like this. A house shelters an entire family including children and elders. The unjust demolition has left many families homeless," he opined, further adding that the leaders of the ruling party are giving statements that can further incite riots. The administration should also take strict action against those who make such statements, he said. He also alleged that the demolition of the houses was particularly aimed at the Muslim community, for which he also has evidence, which he has submitted in his defense.

Also read: Watch: Khargone violence CCTV footage goes viral on social media