Dehradun: A few hours before the counting began for the Assembly Elections on Thursday, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat alleged that the CCTV cameras installed in the strong room in Haridwar faced technical glitches. Rawat brought the issue into the notice of Election Commission and the District Election Officer and asked them to take cognisance in the matter.

Former CM Harish Rawat tweeted and wrote the opposition is trying to win by any means. "Will the Election Commission and the District Election Officer take cognizance of the fact that the C.C. installed in the strong room inside Haridwar? TV. The cameras have turned off three times so far. People strongly suspect that the reputation of the state government is at stake in 1-2 cases," he tweeted in Hindi.

The counting of votes in Uttarakhand is going on today with fates of 632 candidates to be decided. It is expected that there will be a close contest between the BJP and the Congress in the Assembly elections. There are a total of 70 assembly seats in the Uttarakhand Assembly with 36 needed to win to form the government.

