Alwar: After receiving nod from the State government, a bear couple will be shifted to the Sariska forest reserve here in Rajasthan. Though the State government has permitted the shifting of the bear couple, the process will be initiated after receiving a radio collar from Germany. Radio collars are tied onto the neck of bears to track their location.

In big news for travel enthusiasts, tourists will now witness bears in the forests of Sariska. After a long wait and permission from the State government, soon the process of shifting them will start. The bears will be shifted here soon after the radio collars are received from Germany. DFO of Sariska DP Jagawat informed that the bears will be shifted to Sariska from the forests of Mount Abu, Sirohi and Pali areas. The process of marking male and female bears has started. Before shifting the pair of bears in the forest, a radio collar will be put on their neck so that they can be monitored.

Radio callers are to be imported from Germany. But, due to its non-availability, it is taking time to shift the bears. As soon as radio collars are received, the pair of bears will be shifted to Sariska forest. Sariska has its own special identity for tigers. At present, there are 13 tigresses, eighty tigers and four cubs. Apart from the tiger, and panther, many other species of wildlife, including Nilgai, Deer, and Barasingha are also present in Sariska. For a long time, efforts were being made to establish a family of bears in the forest.