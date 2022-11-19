Bengaluru: A female B.Com student was arrested on Thursday, by Bengaluru cyber cell for harassing the sister of her male friend by uploading morphed and obscene pictures of her using a fake Instagram account. The accused was earlier in a relationship with the victim’s elder brother, said police.

Also read: Gujarat Election 2022: IAS officer shares 'Observer' duty pic in Insta, Twitter; Removed for 'publicity stunt'

According to the information, the victim’s brother broke up with the girl after that she chose to take revenge. She created fake accounts and uploaded photoshopped photos of his sister. In her post, she introduced the victim as a 'call girl' and mentioned her mobile number. Soon after, the victim started getting hundreds of calls.

Later the victim's family approached the police and lodged a complaint at the cyber police station of North East Division. Police later arrested the accused.