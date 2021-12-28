Kolkata (West Bengal): BCCI president and former India team captain, Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to a hospital in Kolkata after he tested positive for Covid-19, sources said on Tuesday.

Sourav, sources said, is being treated at Woodlands Hospital here after his test came positive for the virus on Monday evening. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata. The test result shows a viral load is 19.5 though doctors say that his condition is stable.

This is the second major hospitalisation for Ganguly in 2021. In January, he was admitted to a private hospital following a cardiac arrest. At that point in time, he had undergone multiple angioplasty procedures. But he recovered soon after.

More details will follow.