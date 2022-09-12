Kolkata: Durga Puja 2022 is around the corner and the Bangladesh artisans are on overdrive making idols. The engagement has increased among puja entrepreneurs and administrative officials as well. Last year's horrific memories are still fresh in the minds of the minorities in Bangladesh. Several decisions have been taken to prevent its recurrence in 2022. Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan held a meeting on this in Dhaka on Sunday.

Representatives of the army, police, intelligence department and related administrations were present in that meeting. At the same time, advisor Kajal Debnath joined the meeting on behalf of 'Bangladesh Pujo Celebration Council'. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, he elaborated on the decisions made in the meeting. Kajol said security arrangements will always be made to prevent attacks by extremists at the shrines.

In this case, some Puja Committee members will be at the mandap for 24 hours. Cops will be deployed by the administration if necessary. They will divide into small groups and guard the mandap. Also, there will be constant police vigil in mobile vans. If there is an indication of any incident, they can be called for help by calling a special number.

Applicants will have access to the number of local Police Station OC and District Superintendent of Police. If necessary, one can get help by calling that number. CCTV cameras would be installed in every mandap. Along with this, the government has also assured uninterrupted power connection in all the puja mandaps during the puja days.

Also, every Pujo Committee has been asked to follow the 21-point guidelines passed in the extended meeting of the 'Bangladesh Pujo Celebration Parishad'. Uttam Pal, an artisan from Chittagong, said that during the Covid period, their work increased. But, this year he has got more orders for idols. So for now, he is too busy to look for anything else. The same picture was caught in another studio. People from all walks of life in Bangladesh are ready to participate in the joy of Durga Puja.

However, the fear is at the back of their minds. As dramatist Sunil Dhar said, Bangladesh was formed with the ideology of liberation war. But, those who did not want this independence of Bangladesh are trying to disturb the country again. That is why several unpleasant incidents took place on Durgashtami last year. However, Sunil hopes that religious coexistence and communal harmony will once again be established in Bangladesh, leaving that horrific past behind.

Durgatinashini will suppress evil in the real sense. The same tune has been heard in the voice of Shyamal Dasgupta associated with the Durga Puja. Recently the rise of extremism in Bangladesh has worried him. He did not hide that concern.