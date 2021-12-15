Dhaka: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said on Wednesday that the Muslim-majority Bangladesh was pledge-bound to uphold interfaith harmony in the country in line with its long standing tradition.

Prime Minister Hasina said this when she called on President Ram Nath Kovind in Dhaka on the first day of his three-day maiden State Visit, Bangladesh Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen said.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Momen said that Prime Minister Hasina told the Indian President that Bangladesh was pledge-bound to uphold interfaith harmony in the country in line with its long standing tradition as we do not consider any (religious) community as a minority group.

On Tuesday, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, during a press briefing in New Delhi, had described the president's visit as the occasion of "great historical significance".

On whether there is any unease in bilateral ties following the Citizenship (Amendment) Act controversy and the Durga Puja violence in Bangladesh, he said, "I would completely dispel any sense or any perception that there is any unease in the relationship. There is no unease in the relationship."

"The relationship is an extraordinary one, it is a close relationship with our multifaceted ties. The ties are at a high point," Shringla said.

Earlier, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said that President Kovind and Prime Minister Hasina discussed several issues of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation between India and Bangladesh.

Both sides reviewed the progress in the multifaceted and comprehensive bilateral ties. The two leaders (President Kovind and Prime Minister Hasina) also recalled the spirit of the 1971 Liberation War and expressed satisfaction at the joint celebration of Maitri Diwas on December 6, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Wednesday.

Momen separately called on President Kovind and "apprised him of the excellent progress in bilateral cooperation and of future joint projects, including in the area of connectivity," he said.

President Kovind arrived here earlier in the day on a maiden three-day State Visit during which he will hold talks with his counterpart M Abdul Hamid and attend the golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan in 1971.

