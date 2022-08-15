Astrological predictions for August 15, 2022:

Aries (March 21-April 20): Pisces is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 12th house. Your love life is likely to remain uneventful. A few things said by your beloved may hurt you. However, you should not take it to your heart as things will be fine by tomorrow. Your expectations will be high today. You may like to fulfill your desires and want to work with your colleagues and superiors. However, they may not agree and this may lead to disappointment. It is not the right day to start something new.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Pisces is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 11th house. Since you are ready to sacrifice a few things in love, you will have a wonderful time with your sweetheart. Today you are going to make good money. As planetary positions are good, you will be able to earn through multiple sources. You may not tend to work hard for success, rather you may depend more on your luck today. Achieving a certain result will be so important to you that you won't mind compromising on the quality of work.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Pisces is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 10th house. Happiness is the first priority in the relationship. You may share some secret things that may sound interesting to your partner. You may be on cloud nine as your romantic life seems to blossom in the evening. You are likely to finish your task with great perfection today. As a result, you'll be in a positive mood throughout. You may face some confusion in taking the decision now. Health looks good. You will want to be perfect in your work.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Pisces is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 9th house. You may have a merry time with the one closer to your heart. The creativity you nurture today will help you express your love for your beloved in a truly dramatic way. Work wise, rather than heeding your intellect, you should just follow your heart. Decisions taken instinctively today will have a positive impact on your finances. It is the perfect time for unconventional tasks. Your creative mind may not let you be practical.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Pisces is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 8th house. Thankfully, the day ends on a positive note as you enjoy a gala time with your lover. You tend to pour all your emotions on your beloved. You may feel disheartened today because you may not be able to complete a specific task before the deadline. You will get more tense when superiors will start persuading you. You should not feel depressed. Instead, concentrate on work and try to achieve targets.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Pisces is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 7th house. When you come home, you may spend a fantastic time with your family. You may decide to attend a scrumptious dinner with your parents and loved one. Work life is going to be good, as your work will get praised today. This will encourage you from inside.You will feel happy and you will get into a good mood. Health wise, this is not a bad day. Today you will be able to make good money through your professional contacts.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Pisces is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 6th house. You may want to spare a quality evening with your spouse and family. A pleasant time with family will double your enthusiasm. You'll strive to find some free time but your work life will remain occupied today, thus, avoid stress as it may affect your health. Health needs care. Hence keep a proper track on your diet plans. Today may not be very auspicious for finances. Your expenses are bound to shoot up. You will spend a lot on day to day needs.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Pisces is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 5th house. Romance is in the air and you will have a wonderful time with the one you love. Investment in speculative markets will be good for you. If you have not invested money in stocks till date, do so now. Your positive qualities will come to the fore today. You will remain so occupied with work that you may even forget lunch. Everyone in the office will notice your involvement in work. You will draw inspiration from others.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Pisces is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 4th house. You can manage your emotion well but you need to be a little expressive towards your partner. Your honest nature will be liked by your sweetheart but your direct and straightforward words may hurt them. Energy and optimism are important aspects of your nature but today the lack of energy may upset you. Something unpleasant may happen at the workplace and distract you from your aim. However, you should not lose your focus on your job.

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Pisces is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 3rd house. You are going to be a bit emotional today about your siblings and financial issues. If they wish to borrow money from you, do not refuse them. Decision making is generally a piece of cake for you, but today you may not know the appropriate direction. You may not take risks immediately. Decisions will be taken in the later part of the day. You will be able to think on various angles.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Pisces is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 2nd house. If you are over-confident about your financial situation, today destiny may thrust upon you a harsh test. You will be at a crucial juncture where you will make major financial decisions. The important tasks may come your way only in later part of the day. You will look confident and may speak directly to the senior authorities. The decisions taken today will bring good results in the future. No health problem is likely to occur today.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Pisces is hosting the Moon today, and that will take the Moon to your 1st house. Your helping nature will please your family and beloved today. Managing the most difficult situation will now be easy with the love and support of your partner. You will be more inclined towards spiritual and sacrificing spirit today. Besides, health will be impacted if you grow sensitive. You should have a more liquid diet today. Your emotional bond with your colleagues and the organization you work for will strengthen today. You will be ready to help everyone out with their problems.