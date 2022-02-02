Dispur: The Assam police have announced a bounty of Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively for the information leading to the recovery of poached Rhino horns and three most wanted poachers.

The Assam police published photographs of three wanted poachers and said that “anyone who can provide with information leading to the arrest of the three will be awarded Rs 2 lakh in cash.” The three wanted poachers were identified as Ataur Rahman alias Basa (35), Abdul Matin alias Kala (36), and Asmat Ali alias Nalco (35).

Special DG of Assam Police, GP Singh said that “any information leading to the recovery of poachers Rhino horns will be given a cash award of Rs 5 lakh while any information leading to arrest of the three poachers will be awarded Rs 2 lakh in cash on each of them.”