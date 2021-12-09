Srinagar: Senior army and police officers, as well as BJP workers paid homage to CDS Bipin Rawat at Lalchawk on Thursday.

The ceremony, held near the clock tower of Lalchawk, saw DP Pandey, Commander Chinar Corps of Kashmir and Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar participate and pay their respects to General Rawat.

Apart from them, some BJP workers were also present during the function who paid homage to the Chief of Defence Staff.

Security forces had cordoned off Lalchowk for the duration of the ceremony.

DP Pandey and Vijay Kumar paid homage to Rawat and remembered his service in Kashmir.

The Chief of Defence Staff along with his wife and 12 other military personnel died in a helicopter crash on Wednesday in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor region.

The only survivor in the incident, Captain Varun Singh, has been taken to Bangalore for further treatment and is said to be in a critical condition.