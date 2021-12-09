Amaravati: A pall of gloom descended at Madanapalle town in Chittor district of Andhra Pradesh where Sai Teja's family lives. He was among those who were killed with Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat in the helicopter crash at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Lance Naik B Sai Teja, who was serving as the Personal Security Officer to the CDS, was among 11 who died, along with Gen Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat.

Hailing from Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, Sai Teja (27) is survived by wife Shyamala, son Mokshagana, (Four) and a daughter Darshini (Two). Son of a farmer, he was from Eguva Regada village in Kurabala Kota mandal.

Belonging to the Kuruba community, Sai Teja joined the Indian Army in 2012 as a sepoy and was later selected for para commando training. Last year, he was appointed as PSO to the CDS.

Sai Teja's family received the shocking news of his death in the crash, barely a few hours after he spoke to them over the phone. The soldier made a video call to his wife and children at 8.45 am on Wednesday. He hails from Eguva Regada village in Chittoor district. Political leaders cutting across party lines, senior police personnel and people from all walks of life have mourned the death of the young soldier.

Kangra: Lance Naik Vivek Kumar from Jaisinghpur area of ​​Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh is one of the officers who lost their lives in yesterday's helicopter crash in Coonoor.

Vivek Kumar was the Principal Staff Officer (PSO) of CDS General Bipin Rawat. There has been a wave of mourning in the area since his death. State Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Jairam Thakur have also expressed grief over the accident.

13 people including CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife have died in an unfortunate helicopter crash that happened yesterday in Coonoor in thstate of Tamil Nadu. There were 14 people on board the helicopter. The condition of Group Captain Varun Singh, who is currently being treated, is being described as critical.

Chandigarh: Tarn Taran jawan Naik Gursewak Singh was one among the 13, including the country's first CDS General Bipin Rawat, who lost their lives. H hails from Dode village in Tarn Taran of Sodhian.

Darjeeling: Satpal Rai, the security guard of Bipin Rawat, and a Hawaldar in Gorkha Rifles were among the dead. Satpal Rai, a resident of Manedara in Glenburn of Darjeeling. People of his hometown paid homage to him by lighting candles at Hashmi Chowk in Siliguri. Darjeeling District Magistrate S Ponnambalam said, "We came to know about his death and sent condolences to the bereaved family."

