New Delhi: Defense Minister Rajnath Singh briefed the house about the helicopter crash today. The minister said that CDS Bipin Rawat who died in the crash had a vast experience of conflicts situation in India and abroad. While detailing about the accident Rajnath said that the locals in the area near the crash site informed the local police and tried to rescue the injured. He said among the 14 onboard 13 personnel including Bipin Rawat died. The injured personnel were rushed to Wellington military hospital.

Rajnath informed the house that the bodies of the deceased will be brought to Delhi today and last rites will be made with all the military honour.

The tri-service enquiry has been ordered and an investigation has been already started.

