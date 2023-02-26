Hyderabad : Two sleeper luxury buses of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) were gutted in a fire on Hyderabad-Vijayawada national highway on Sunday. There were no passengers in the buses which averted a major tragedy.

The accident occurred in Telangana's Suryapet district around 3 a.m. when APSRTC employees were trying to solve some battery issue in one of the buses by connecting them with a wire. One of the buses caught fire with a loud explosion and it soon engulfed the entire vehicle and spread to another bus. Police said fire tenders rushed to the scene and tried to douse the fire but both the buses were completely burnt. The accident occurred near Gumpula village in Chivvemla mandal of Suryapet district.

'Vennela' sleeper bus of APSRTC, which was heading to Vijayawada from Hyderabad, broke down near Gumpula village due to battery problem. The state-owned bus operator arranged another bus for the passengers.

Later, APSRTC staff called another bus from Suryapet depot and were trying to rectify the battery problem in the first bus by connecting the two with a wire. Officials suspect the fire was triggered by a battery explosion in the bus which was rushed from Suryapet depot.

On December 17, 2022 Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) two buses caught fire due to a leak at the Vidyadharapuram depot in Vijayawada.

As per the official the incident happened when buses had stopped for servicing in Vijayawada this morning. Officials suspect the blaze was sparked due to a "leakage" problem in the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

According to the Depot manager, one bus was completely burnt, while another was partially burnt in the fire. The Depot manager said that a sudden fire broke out at the depot while the buses had stopped there for servicing. He also blamed the officials responsible for the maintenance of RTC buses. (IANS)