West Godavari (AP): As many as eight passengers lost their lives while six others were injured in a road mishap in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

The State Road Transport Corporation bus had around 35 people aboard and was on its way to Jangareddygudem from Aswaraopet in the neighbouring Telangana when the mishap occurred.

At a bridge in Jalleru, however, the bus driver lost control while avoiding a lorry from the opposite direction and plunged into the rivulet.

West Godavari district Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma said they have recovered eight bodies so far of which five are females.

(With agency inputs)