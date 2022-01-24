Amaravati: A 20-member steering committee on behalf of the Pay Revision Commission (PRC) Sadhana Samithi handed over a strike notice to General Administration Department (GAD) Chief Secretary Shashi Bhushan Kumar.

CS Sameer Sharma is on a visit to Delhi. The committee handed over strike notice to the GAD which stated that the PRC had formed a struggle committee from the unions of employees, teachers, and pensioners. The PRC made it clear that the strike would continue until the PRC GO's were withdrawn.

The notice states that the PRC is issued without regard to the views and objections of the committee and employees thus they are severely disadvantaged by the issuance of PRC without taking their views into account. According to the notice, plans have been drawn up for protests against this.

Earlier, the Andhra Pradesh government employees and teachers on January 21 announced that they would launch an indefinite strike from February 7 protesting against the new pay revision orders issued by the state government on January 17 and demanded that the orders be withdrawn forthwith.

