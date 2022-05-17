Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh): Three people were burnt alive on Tuesday in an accident on the national highway near Thippayapalem in the Markapuram zone of the Prakasam district. A truck collided with a speeding car, setting it aflame. All the three people in the car were burnt alive on the spot as reported by the probing officials.

On receiving the information about the accident, the police and firefighters rushed to the scene and put out the blaze. The details of the dead are yet to be known, though preliminary investigation revealed all of them were residents of Bhakarapeta in the Chittoor district. A case has been registered in the matter while an investigation is underway.