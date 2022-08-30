Villupuram (TN): Actress Amala Paul's boyfriend Bhavninder Singh (36) was arrested by the police on Tuesday on the basis of the complaint the actress had filed to Villupuram District Crime Branch Police that she was cheated and had been threatened by him.

The actress from Chennai and the young man from Rajasthan were together since 2018 and used to produce films together. The actress submitted a 15-page complaint to the Villupuram District Superintendent of Police on Monday, alleging that her boyfriend had taken crores from her to produce a film and had not returned it.

Paul alleged that he had also threatened her that he will leak their private pictures on social media. The actress also said in the complaint that she was sexually harassed by him in her own house near Auroville, Villupuram. Villupuram district police have registered a case against 12 people including Bhavninder. The search is on for the remaining 11 persons.