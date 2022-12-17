Ajmer (Rajasthan): All India Sufi Sajjadanshin Council (AISSC) Chairman Hazrat Syed Naseeruddin Chishty has slammed Pakistan after its foreign minister made derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, "My advice to Bhutto is not to compare India with Pak as our Constitution guarantees freedom of religion to all. Every Muslim feels proud to be an Indian".

Naseeruddin Chishty asserted that Pakistan should remember that Indian Muslims are far more secure & in better condition than Pakistani Muslims. Bilawal Bhutto has forgotten that terrorist Osama bin Laden was killed in Pakistan by American forces right under the nose of Pakistani govt, he added.

Chishty further said, "I strongly condemn the venomous language used by Pakistan Foreign Minister against PM Modi. Bilawal Bhutto has not only downgraded the position of his portfolio but also of his entire nation".