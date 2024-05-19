Nadda Asks People to Teach AAP a 'Lesson', Says Its Deeds Are 'Dirty'

Chandigarh: BJP chief J P Nadda on Sunday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party, saying their deeds are "dirty" and asked people to teach the party a "lesson" in the elections. Nadda's attack came shortly after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed the BJP has launched a campaign 'Operation Jhaadu' to crush AAP as the BJP sees it as a challenge.

Addressing a poll rally in Kaithal under the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency, Nadda said, "The Congress has become a 'parivarvadi party'. The Congress and 'ghamandiya gathbandhan' (INDIA bloc) have become a congregation of the corrupt. "Some are in jail, while some are on bail," said Nadda while campaigning for BJP's Naveen Jindal.

In an apparent dig at Kejriwal, Nadda said that years ago, they first said they would not form any party, not fight elections, but later on they formed a party and contested elections. "He (Kejriwal) said he will never shake hands with the Congress but that too happened. Then, they said they will not indulge in corruption. Now, three of them (AAP leaders) are in jail," Nadda said.

Nadda then referred to Chief Minister Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar's arrest in connection with the alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal. Targeting Kejriwal in the matter, Nadda said, "Those who used to talk about respect to women, inside their homes, women are misbehaved with and the leader (Kejriwal) maintains silence.

"Tell me, will you allow such kind of people to come forward (will you vote for them)? Will you teach them a lesson or not? Will you make them sit at home or not? (defeat them in polls). "They may speak sweet things but their deeds so dirty," he added. Referring to AAP's proposed protest march to the BJP headquarters in Delhi announced by Kejriwal, Nadda said he has come to know that the Delhi chief minister is saying "arrest me, arrest me..".

"First you file pleas before the Supreme Court to say 'save me, save me'. And if you have come out (on bail) that is (valid) till June 1. Now, he (Kejriwal) is saying 'arrest me, arrest me'. I am saying cancel your bail and go back (to jail). Your home is there," he said. Kejriwal had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "playing the game" of sending AAP leaders such as Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Sanjay Singh to jail.

"I along with my MLAs and MPs would go to the BJP office at noon tomorrow so that the prime minister can send anyone he wants to jail," Kejriwal had said on Saturday.