Patna: The protests against army recruitment scheme Agnipath turned violent in Bihar on its second consecutive day as defence aspirants resorted to stone-pelting and arson to demonstrate their rage on Thursday. Several areas of Bihar including Jehanabad, Chhapra, and Nawada saw violent protests demanding the rollback of the radical scheme, calling for police interference and the usage of tear gas.

Thousands of youths assembled at the Jahanabad railway station on the Patna-Gaya rail route on Thursday and blocked the tracks as protests against the Centre's Agnipath scheme entered day two in Bihar. Demanding rollback of the scheme and recruitment under normal process, the agitators also blocked the Patna-Gaya road route and the Patna-Gaya passenger train.

The railway officials, along with district police, attempted to placate them and requested them to leave the railway track to restore transportation on the route. Besides, a large number of protestors also assembled at Kako Mor on Patna Gaya main road and burnt tyres. They raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accusing them of "compromising" the youths' future. Many of them alleged that the Centre was not hiring 'Agniveers' but "Bali Ka Bakra" (Scapegoats) for four years.

Another group of protesting students set a coach of intercity express at Bhabua Road railway station afire in Kaimur districts. They threw a burning tyre in the intercity express after passengers deboarded. In Nawada, the protestors burnt tyres at the Nawada railway station and on busy Prajatantra Chowk. Due to massive protests, the traffic on the Gaya-Keul rail section was also disrupted. The Howrah-Gaya express was also stopped at Warsaliganj railway station. Several trains on this route were also stopped at several stations. Incidents of stone-pelting were also reported from Arrah.

The Agnipath Recruitment scheme, officially approved by the Cabinet Committee on Security led by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, proposes the recruitment of army officers on a contractual basis for a four-year period. However, these officers will not be eligible for the consideration of fixation of final pensionary benefits. The army aspirants have therefore been radically protesting demanding for it to be rolled out.

"We work hard to get inducted into the Armed forces. How will the service be for 4 years, with months of training and leaves? How will we protect the nation after getting trained for just 3 years? Govt has to take back this scheme," said one of the protestors in Jehanabad.

Alleging that the government is mistaking people to be oblivious of the repercussions the scheme might entail, another protestor said, "Where will we go after working for only 4 years?... we will be homeless after 4 years of service. So we have jammed the roads; the country's leaders will now get to know that people are aware."

Another protester from Nawada said, "We demand that the recruitment be done as it used to be done earlier, Tour of Duty (ToD) be rolled back & exams are held as earlier. Nobody will go to Army just for 4 yrs." The scheme, when earlier announced on June 14, had drawn a mixed response from the army veterans. Applicable to soldiers from the Army, Navy and the Air Force, the scheme, as opined by the criticisers, is chiefly aimed at cutting the ballooning salary and pensions bill.

"It will adversely affect efficiency and effectiveness of the military," opined Major General (retired) Yash Mor. In his blog, Lieutenant General (retired) P R Shankar said, "Many senior veterans have written with the wisdom of their experience. A common voice has emerged. The tour of duty does not seem to be a good idea. Proceed with caution." Many political leaders, with Mayawati being the most recent one, have expressed disappointment with the scheme.