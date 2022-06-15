Patna / Buxar: On Wednesday massive protests erupted in several districts of Bihar after Defense Minister Rajnath Singh launched the 'Agnipath' scheme. A protest was organized in Muzaffarpur, Patna, and Buxar city with thousands of Defence job aspirants who have passed the physical examination in the past, opposing the Centre's move. The agitating students claimed that they have prepared for the last five years to clear the physical examination and now the Centre is offering jobs only for four years.

Ranjan Tiwari, a student, said "I have been preparing for Army for three years. Now, if the Army fires me after four years, where will I go? I will be unemployed and by that age, I will not get opportunities for new jobs. People protesting here are planning to serve in the Army for the country and now, the country has taken away another job opportunity."

"We have passed the physical examination and are waiting for the written examination. Now, the Centre has said that recruitment will take place only for four years. The Centre is playing with the future of the youths. What will we do after four years," said another agitating job aspirant Rajnish Kumar. In Buxar, the agitating students blocked the Patna-New Delhi main railway track for more than two hours.

Following the protests, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said: "After 4 years on a contract basis in the defense forces, what will they do? Would they do the job of guards of industrial units of BJP's business friends? Whereas, defense experts opine that such a move could encourage spying in defense establishments. The youth selected for the job in the Indian Army for 4 years would know everything about the defense establishments where they would be deployed. It would turn serious," added Yadav.