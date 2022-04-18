Jaipur: Reacting to reports of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) lodging a case in connection with the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) paper leak incident, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said every agency has its role and they should play their part. "All the agencies have their own role, they should play their part, what can we do in this. The truth will come out...and the truth must come out," Gehlot told reporters. In February, the Congress government in the state had cancelled the REET level-two examination, held in September 2021, due to the paper leak. The case is being probed by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan police. The exam was conducted by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education.

"The SOG is doing a good job and everyone agrees on this. The BJP is in the election mode and therefore, (such) decisions are being taken. I believe that if anyone can unravel the truth, there is no problem," Gehlot said. The veteran Congress leader also said an "atmosphere of riots" is being created in the country. He said whenever there is a riot and an atmosphere of tension, people are arrested and some are released after investigation but it is not fair to run bulldozers on houses just because someone has been arrested. "I have never seen such an injustice. We are seeing this for the first time in the country. That is why I say again and again that nobody knows in which direction the country is going," Gehlot said. He said Congress president Sonia Gandhi has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should come forward, condemn incidents of violence and call upon the people of the country to maintain peace and harmony.

PTI