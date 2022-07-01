New Delhi: After toppling the MVA Government in Maharashtra, BJP has zeroed in on constituencies across the country where it has failed to win or has been unable to create a mass base for itself. According to BJP insiders, the saffron party is formulating new strategies to strengthen its organization in the related constituencies ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

BJP sources said that the party surveyed 73,000 such booths which is difficult for it adding that in constituencies where people have never voted for BJP, the party is holding programs by heavyweight leaders. They further revealed that BJP has made a list of 144 seats across the country where they have faced defeat and will chalk out a separate strategy for them.

The party has tasked Harish Dwivedi, MP from Basti in UP, Naresh Bansal, Rajya Sabha MP from Uttarakhand, national general secretary Vinod Tawde and national spokesperson Sambit Patra with the responsibility. BJP insiders said that the party is also eying the votes of tribals and women adding that it is with this objective in mind they have fielded Draupadi Murmu, a woman tribal candidate for the Presidential elections.

Interestingly, BJP has been winning only 35 seats out of 138 Scheduled Tribes reserved seats in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Similarly, in the last Jharkhand Assembly elections, the BJP managed to win only two out of 28 ST reserved seats. BJP got 19 out of 37 seats in tribal-dominated areas in Gujarat. Similarly, in Madhya Pradesh, BJP won 16 out of 47 seats from tribal-dominated areas, while in Rajasthan, BJP could win nine out of 18 seats from tribal-dominated areas.

Along with this, the BJP is deploying its leaders to boost public awareness regarding the welfare schemes for the development and upliftment of women run by its Government at the Centre. Currently, the party is running a two-day stay program for party leaders in 119 areas in Telangana. The same program will be started soon in other states also, especially in tribal-dominated areas.

BJP national general secretary Arun Singh says that in many such non-BJP ruled states the upliftment of women and tribals has been very negligible adding that the party is also doing the work of identifying these states and implementing the schemes of the Center through its leaders and workers.

Singh also said that in many states, BJP cadres have to face the opposition of workers and leaders of other parties adding that recently in Warangal where during a BJP program Congress workers misbehaved with BJP leaders and the state police remained a mute spectator.