Hyderabad: The national leadership’s strategy to make inroads into Telangana following the Karnataka win, and the local leadership’s aspiration to reclaim power in the state has resulted in the Saffron brigade making Telangana its focus now. It plans to use national executive meetings as a platform to further its ambitions.

BJP wants to widely convey to the public the notion that it is them and not Congress, who is the primary opposition to Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). The party is planning to publicise Narendra Modi's 8-year rule and the welfare schemes that have been taken up during the period. In addition, BJP claims that there were irregularities during the TRS rule, which it wants to announce to the public using a large-scale campaign.

The emergence of a separate state, Telangana, which the activists had hoped for, in contrast to the eight-year TRS rule, would be up for discussion during the meeting. BJP hopes to pave the way for grabbing power in Telangana with the agenda that development is possible only if a single government rules the centre and the state. That is why it is not only confining its strength and power to Hyderabad where its executive meetings are held, but also furthering its strategy across all the constituencies in the state.

From June 30 to July 2, 119 national-level leaders will visit 119 constituencies to strengthen the party from the grassroots. The party is working hard to get these leaders to go to the respective constituencies from time to time until the next legislative elections. It plans to strengthen the state cadre under the strong national leadership of Prime Minister Modi, and top leaders like Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, and Chief Ministers of 18 states. All these leaders are in attendance for the national executive meetings. The state leadership believes that by sending national-level leaders to all the constituencies, the party will be strengthened in the state. The party is arranging for the current and former Chief Ministers of various states, and Union Ministers to meet with each other.

The Saffron brigade, which is already going strong in the Northern states, has recently gained strength in the Northeast as well. Except for Karnataka, it has nothing much to boast of in the South. However, BJP has won legislative seats in Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, and Secunderabad besides proving its strength in Goshamahal, Dubbakka, and Huzurabad assembly elections, and winning a significant number of corporator seats in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. Of the four MPs who won, Sanjay was appointed the state president. The leadership, which had given Kishan Reddy a chance in the Union Cabinet, sent senior leader Laxman to the Rajya Sabha. Etela Rajender, who jumped ship from TRS, was taken into the national executive committee. Sanjay has been aggressive as the state president. He has already completed two rounds of Padayatra. He is gearing up for another installment ahead of the Assembly polls.

Also read: Telangana CM on anti-BJP mission, meets Rakesh Tikait, Subramanian Swamy

119 leaders are going to visit all the constituencies during the party executive meetings. The main objective of these meetings seems to be to prepare the party for the forthcoming elections and to strengthen the party at the grassroots level by discussing next year's Legislative Assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Yuva Morcha, Mahila Morcha, Kisan, OBC, SC, and ST Morcha workers are also given high priority in Mandal and Constituency level meetings. The party has decided that the leaders going to the constituencies should go to the Sangh offices and discuss with them and also take their views into consideration. It has also set a target for the work to be done in the coming days on a subsidiary basis.

Everyone attending the meeting has to give a missed call to a phone number to make sure that the meetings with the various sections in the constituencies are held properly or that all the members of the party affiliates are present. Measures are being taken to ensure that the party has complete information. BJP is preparing ranks to work as "Apna Booth - Sab Se Majbooth" (Our Booth - Strongest of All) for the upcoming Assembly polls by giving special forms to booth-wise workers and distributing information about the range of activities.