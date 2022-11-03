Dhanbad (Jharkhand): Two railway workers here on Thursday were killed and one severely injured while they were clearing debris after a goods train derailed near Gurpa railway station between Dhanbad-Gaya.

The deceased were identified as senior technicians Ranjit Kumar and Dhananjay Kumar, while Mrig Bhushan Singh was rushed to Dhanbad Railway Hospital. Injured Mrig Bhushan Singh said that the damaged goods train was being removed with the help of a crane when a bogey fell on the workers.

Due to brake failure on October 26 near Gurpa railway station in the Gaya, 53 out of 57 coaches of the Goods train derailed and the cleaning of debris was under process since then.