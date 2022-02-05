Barnala: Ahead of the Punjab assembly elections, the political scenario in the state is heating up. Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, who is contesting in the Bhadaur constituency, apart from Chamkaur Sahib, has grabbed eyeballs in the state.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, AAP candidate Labh Singh Ugoke, who is contesting against Channi from the Bhadaur seat, says that both him and AAP workers are enthusiastic about the electoral duel and will be putting up a fight. He also says that the conception of Channi being a 'common man' in power misrepresents the situation.

"Charanjit Channi is not a common man. ED has recovered Rs 10 crore from his house. He has declared property worth Rs 15 crore to the election commission. If Channi is a common man, then every citizen of Punjab should be considered a common man", Ugoke said.

Also read: Assembly polls: My Punjab model to change people's lives in state, says Sidhu

The AAP candidate also stated that he would have an upper hand over the CM.

"People in Bhadaur prefer common faces over big names. For Channi, people like Muhammad Sadiq, Darbara Singh Guru, Piramal Singh Dhaula, Bibi Surinder Kaur Wala, Nirmal Singh Nimha are conducting the campaign, but people do not like these popular faces. My election campaign is being run by the common workers and common people of our party. Ever since Channi's arrival (in the electoral fray), people have started supporting me more and more," Ugoke further noted.

The Punjab Chief Minister, who originally had filed his nomination from the Chamkaur Sahib seat, was listed on the Congress list released on January 30 representing the Bhadaur constituency as well.