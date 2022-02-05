Amritsar (Punjab): Ahead of assembly polls in the state, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday said that his Punjab model is one to change the lives of people of the state.

Addressing a press conference, the Punjab Congress chief said, "Did Navjot Singh Sidhu deviate from politics of issues? Did Sidhu deviate from policies? Did Sidhu deviate from budgetary allocations? Did Sidhu open his business or liquor store? My Punjab model is one to change lives of children, youth and people of the state."

Speaking about the Congress' plan to announce the Chief Minister face for Punjab, Sidhu said, "Today Punjab has to decide a major thing; CM will be elected if there are 60 MLAs (for the Congress). Nobody is talking about the 60 MLAs. Nobody is talking about the roadmap for a government to be formed."Sidhu, incidentally, on Thursday had said that "people at the top want weak a chief minister who can dance to their tunes", which was seen directed at the Congress top leadership.

The Congress is set to announce its chief ministerial face in Punjab on Sunday.

Amid speculation over the chief ministerial face of Congress for the upcoming Punjab polls, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of the state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, had said that her husband is "a hero" and it does not matter whom the party chooses its face in the state.

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.