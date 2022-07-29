Hyderabad (Telangana) : With the advent of washing machines, washing clothes became easier. But more water is needed. Detergent powders and solutions cost more. Don't we sometimes feel that it would be better to wash clothes without them? In many cases, we hope for this to happen. Now that thought has been materialized. Chandigarh-based startup '80Wash' has made such an amazing washing machine. Its specialty is that it washes clothes quickly with just a cup of water, without using detergent!

The technology of washing machines is changing all the time but nothing much has been achieved in terms of water usage. It takes about 100 liters of water to get rid of a spoonful of dirt. It becomes wastewater. All this water with chemicals in soap powders and liquids used to clean clothes ends up in dirty drains. From there it finally joins the ponds and rivers. It also harms the environment. A washing machine designed by 80Wash provides a perfect solution to all such problems. With less water.. washes five clothes in just one cup of water. That's without the need for soap.. in a very short time! Washes clothes in just 80 seconds. If the dirt is heavy it will take even longer.

80 Wash was started by Ruble Gupta, Nitin Kumar Saluja, and Varinder Singh. The washing machine designed with their innovative idea saves water on the one hand and prevents the pollution of soap chemicals on the other hand. It is said that this solves two problems at once. Do you know how this new type of washing machine works? Based on Steam technology. It kills bacteria with the help of microwave technology with low radio frequency. Not only clothes but also cleans metal objects and PPE kits. With the help of dry steam generated at room temperature, it removes dust, dirt, and color stains on clothes. 80Wash says that a 7-8 kg capacity machine can wash five clothes at a time. Stubborn stains need to be washed again. Stubborn stains will disappear after about four to five washes. The same 70-80 kg capacity big machine can wash 50 clothes at a time. It requires 5-6 glasses of water. Currently, this washing machine has been installed at seven locations in three cities for experimental testing. Hostel students are also allowed to wash their clothes by charging Rs.200 per month

