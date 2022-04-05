Hyderabad: A burglar dreams at night and commits thefts in the daytime, do you assume that the scene is from a movie, you are mistaken. He is a real-life thief, who hails from the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh, and was nabbed by the police in Hyderabad. According to Commissioner of Police Rachakonda Mahesh Bhagwat, Muchu Ambedkar (50) alias Raju aka Kandula Rajendra Prasad of Gandhinagar in Piduguralla of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh, was working as an electrician. From 1989 he started committing thefts in Hyderabad as well as in Karnataka.

He was first arrested by the Lalaguda police in 1991. Since then, 21 cases have been registered against him in Hyderabad. He was arrested by the police, but he continued to commit thefts again after coming out of prison. He has been targeting Hyderabad suburbs for the past 10 years and committing thefts. He committed more thefts under the Vanasthalipuram Police Station limits. A total of 43 cases were registered against the accused, 21 cases were registered in Hyderabad city alone and he was arrested in Vanasthalipuram. The Commissioner of Police said they recovered gold and silver jewellery from his house.

During the interrogation, the accused spilled the beans about his modus operandi to the utter surprise of police. Meanwhile, the gold jewellery stolen by the thief was identified by the owners. According to Mahesh Bhagwat, Rs 1.30 crore worth two kg gold, 10 kg silver jewellery and Rs 18,000 cash were seized from his possession.

Read: Watch: Thief prays before stealing Goddess's crown