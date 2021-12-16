New Delhi: Nine years ago this date, the country witnessed one of the most heinous crimes in the history of India take its course. The Nirbhaya case, that shook the entire nation to its core, still manages to make one question the foundation of the society we are living in.

The victim of this monstrous rape and murder case battled death for 13 days and finally gave up. Her mother's heart sinks when she recalls how she could not even fetch her daughter some water, because her body had become completely incapable of the most basic body functions.

The enraged public had taken to the streets and the internet to express their support for Nirbhaya, while the UPA government had to make changes in the laws made regarding women's crime. The case went on for eight long years, saw several obscure turns and 4 of the culprits were finally hanged to death in 2020. The death penalty for the convicted was intended to reduce the amount of crimes against women in the country; especially in the national capital Delhi - which is also unfortunately regarded as the rape capital of India.

But the capital is still not lagging behind in crimes against women. An increase in crime against women has been registered in the year 2021 as compared to the year 2020 in not just the capital, but in the entire country. India still remains a fairly unsafe place for women.

Although the Nirbhaya case sent waves across the world with its unprecedented magnitude, the unwavering situation of the crime against women in India poses several questions that seem to have no answers in sight. The centre, the states, the independent bodies, NGOs, and the common masses seem to have no solutions to the questions that Nirbhaya and her culprits left behind after their deaths.

A timeline of the events that this landmark case saw may refresh the agony the nation faced, and make us contemplate over what and where we need to change, and hopefully help us devise feasible ways of achieving a safer India in Nirbhaya's memory.

The Timeline:

December 16, 2012 - Nirbhaya was gang-raped by six accused including a minor in a moving bus in Delhi

December 18, 2012- Delhi Police arrested 4 accused - Ram Singh, Mukesh, Vinay Sharma and Pawan Gupta in this case

December 21, 2012 - Minor accused arrested from Anand Vihar bus stand

December 22, 2012 - Sixth accused Akshay Thakur arrested from Bihar

29 December 2012 - Nirbhaya succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at a Singapore hospital

January 3, 2013 - Police filed charge sheet against 5 accused in murder, gangrape, attempt to murder, kidnapping and dacoity

January 17, 2013 - Fast track court framed charges against the five adult accused

March 11, 2013 - Accused Ram Singh committed suicide in Tihar Jail

October 31, 2013 - Juvenile board found minor guilty of gang-rape and murder

10 September 2013 - Fast track court convicted four accused - Mukesh, Vinay, Pawan and Akshay

September 13, 2013 - Court sentenced the four convicts to death

March 13, 2014 - Delhi High Court upheld the death sentence of the four convicts

March 15, 2014 - Supreme Court stayed the execution of the convicts

20 December 2015 - Minor offender released from juvenile home

March 27, 2016 - Supreme Court reserved its decision on the plea of ​​the convicts

May 5, 2017 - Supreme Court upheld the death sentence of the four convicts

9 July 2018 - The Supreme Court dismissed the review petition and upheld the death sentence

7 January 2020 - Death warrant issued for the four convicts of Nirbhaya on

20 March 2020 - The four convicts were hanged in Tihar Jail

Crime Statistics:

A comparative study of the crimes against women committed in the years 2020 and 2021 reveals that the percentage of crimes has only seen a spike in the past one year. Given below is the data till October 2021, procured from trusted sources.

Crime Year 2020 Year 2021 Growth Percentage Rape 1429 1725 20 Molestation 1791 2157 20 Cat calling 350 373 7 Kidnapping 2226 3116 40 Domestic violence 1931 3742 95 Dowry Killing 94 114 20

